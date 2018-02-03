Christopher Cattrall missing from Lacombe County

The Blackfalds RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 55-year-old male.

Christopher Cattrall was last heard from on January 30th, 2018 and was believed to be at his residence in Lacombe County at the time. Christopher has not been seen since.

Christopher is described as:

· 6’ tall

· 200 lbs

· Blue Eyes

· Short Brown Hair

· Goatee

· Average build

· Usually wearing a large black winter coat and calf high black winter boots

The Blackfalds RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Christopher.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300.

-Connolly