CFR45 announces Emerson Drive as cabaret headliner

Emerson Drive has been announced as the CFR45 Cabaret headliner for Friday, Nov. 2nd at Westerner Park.

For 20 years, Emerson Drive has been a staple in the country music community. They are known for being a band to crank out the hits, deliver electrifying stage shows and wow audiences all across North America.

The CFR has a long track record of celebrating the best Canadian entertainment and bringing it to Alberta, and this year will be no different. With six evenings of cabaret in the Parkland Pavilion, rodeo enthusiasts will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy what Canada has to offer.

Westerner Park and the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce are also excited to announce Real Country 95.5 as the presenting media sponsor of the Canadian Finals Rodeo Cabaret.

Last week, the organization announced that Lindsay Ell will be headlining the Cabaret stage in the Parkland Pavilion on Saturday, Nov. 3rd.

For rising star Lindsay Ell, her debut album on Stoney Creek Records has been a long time coming. Sent on a mission to unleash the vibrant, soul-bearing country artist long predicted by fans and critics alike, her journey is now complete, and she calls the result simply, The Project.

To find out more about the CFR45 Cabaret and purchase tickets, visit https://www.ticketsalberta.com/event/cfr-red-deer/

-Submitted by Westerner Park