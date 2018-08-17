Central Alberta Yogathon raising awareness for mental health

Funds raised go towards the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre

The fourth annual Central Alberta Yogathon is taking place Aug. 18th – all for a good cause.

“Originally we wanted to create something that would bring the yoga community together,” said Erin Payne, chair of the Central Alberta Yogathon board.

“For the last couple of years the mission has been to bring community together and bring awareness to mental health issues in our community.”

The event typically gets around 50 people who come out to participate.

”Yoga is a tool you can use for yourself, for your mental health,” said Payne.

Registration is $40 – and that gets you four hours of yoga, taught in a variety of styles by some of Central Alberta’s best certified instructors.

There will also be refreshments, a raffle, various prizes and a participant gift that includes a bracelet and a bunch of stuff donated from the community.

“It’s neat. It’s studios coming together as well, which is what I really love about it,” said Payne.

“There aren’t any rules. You don’t have to do four hours of straight yoga, but you can if you want to.”

All of the funds raised will go to the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre, which educates, supports and empowers individuals, families and communities regarding all aspects of sexual violence.

And there is a different recipient each year at the Central Alberta Yogathon. Last year, along with two years ago, they raised funds for the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation.

“That was a foundation that touched the hearts of many of the yoga teachers. Either they knew Lindsey or they heard the story.

“I think the committee just felt it was a really good fit for what we’re trying to do to have a different beneficiary every year.”

Last year, the event raised $9,000 for the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation.

The event runs Aug. 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is available online at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/central- alberta-sexual-assault-centre/p2p/centralalbertayogathon/ or through a traditional paper pledge form.