Central Alberta Humane Society presents cat yoga

Proceeds will be used to care for the shelter animals

What’s better than yoga for animal lovers? Cat yoga, of course.

The Central Alberta Humane Society (CAHS) is introducing Purrs & Poses Cat Yoga for those interested in trying out a different approach to the relaxing workout.

“It’s fun and it’s a little fundraiser as well,” said Melissa Devlin, fund development coordinator at CAHS.

“While everyone’s doing their yoga we’ll have a couple of cats from our shelter in there, ones that we know are going to be suitable for the room, ones that are nice and calm.”

She added that depending on the number of tickets sold, they are hoping for cat yoga to be a once a month event.

The first cat yoga will take place June 24th from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The class costs $25 per person (18+) and includes the yoga class within the education room at CAHS and a light brunch and mimosa afterwards.

The one-hour yoga session will have Audra from My Revolution Cycle + Yoga come out to teach the class.

Proceeds from the tickets sold will go towards the animals in care at CAHS.

“People get to pet the cats and interact with them and all that kind of stuff,” said Devlin, adding that it will just be a fun yoga experience.

And it’s the perfect time for something like this, as kitten season is here, which means that many people are dropping off cats or kittens to the CAHS doorstep or bringing in ones they found.

“As always we’re full of cats and unfortunately it’s kitten season so we keep seeing more come in.”

There are limited spots for the cat yoga, so those wanting to get involved are encouraged to sign up fast by visiting www.cahumane.com under events.

Most Read