Castor honours Canada’s veterans

Holds Remembrance Day service

By Kevin J Sabo

For the Advance

Canada as a nation is just over 150 years old, but in even the short time it has been a nation our soldiers have proven themselves in war and in peace.

From the battlefields of Europe during both World Wars to the war in Korea, to the latest action our troops were involved in Afghanistan, the members of our military have served with distinction around the world during war-time. Our soldiers also donned the blue beret of the United Nations in peacekeeping missions around the world.

Nov. 11 marks a century since the guns fell silent at the end of World War I. Canada has celebrated this day as a member of the Commonwealth since King George V of the United Kingdom inaugurated the memorial in 1919 as a way to remember the horrors of war and the men lost.

“We continue to remember,” said Castor Legion President Lyn Holloway during his address to the almost 300 people who attended the Remembrance Day service at the Castor community hall on Nov. 11.

The brave men and women whom have and continue to serve in the armed forces do so knowing that if sent to war they may be asked to make that ultimate sacrifice, and it is a sacrifice that many communities across the country have unfortunately seen. Even the small community of Castor has not been immune to the loss. Eight young men from the small community lost their lives during the first World War, and since then 27 more names have been added to the list of war dead.

More than 100,000 men and women have given their lives in the service of their country, however, many more came home injured after conflicts ended.

“There are no unwounded soldiers,” said Holloway during a later part of his address, in reference to the incidence of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in returning veterans.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder manifests in those who have experienced severe trauma. Initially called “shell shock” and seen in veterans returning home, PTSD was officially recognized in the 1970’s in American troops coming home from Vietnam, and its symptoms can include flashbacks and nightmares months or years after the trauma took place. Medication and therapy can help reduce the symptoms of the disorder.

Many arguments have been seen over the years describing Remembrance Day as a day that glorifies war. Remembrance Day is about more than war. It is about acknowledging the history of our country. It is about understanding why the members of our armed forces choose to serve abroad and put their lives on the line for others. It’s about honouring the ones who gave their lives so that today all Canadians can live in a country that is open and free. Most importantly it’s about learning from the mistakes of the past, so we don’t repeat them in the future.

Lest we forget.

 

Comments are closed

Previous story
Bells of Peace toll 100 times in Castor

Just Posted

Jesse Todd hat trick leads Lacombe Generals over Innisfail

6-5 victory puts Lacombe in first place heading into Rosetown matchup

WATCH: Red Deerians gather for Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day 2018 marks the 100th year anniversary of the end of World War I.

Red Deerians can recognize Remembrance Day with two public services

The Red Deer Legion and Korean War Veterans’ Association will hold the services

WATCH: The Great Indoors Market at Bower Place officially launches

Red Deerians took in the sights and sounds of many vendors and activities Nov. 10th

Igntion Theatre is gearing up to present It’s a Wonderful Life: The Live Radio Drama

The show is set to run Dec. 6th-8th and the 11th-15th in the Nickle Studio

Trudeau warns of dangers of nationalist leaders at historic armistice gathering

U.S. President Donald Trump in recent weeks described himself as a nationalist

Bells of Peace toll 100 times in Castor

Commemorates the 100th anniversary since the end of the First World War

Castor honours Canada’s veterans

Holds Remembrance Day service

WATCH: Pipes and Drums from Edmonton, Calgary participate in Stettler ceremony

Stettler remembers veterans on 100th armistice

Lest we forget

Young and old attend Remembrance Day Service in Rimbey

WATCH: Remembrance Day in Lacombe fills LMC

2018 marked 100 years since the end of First World War

Remembrance Day in Wetaskiwin

Pipers, buglers, veterans, soldiers and much more Nov. 11 in the Drill Hall

Olympic decision time for Calgarians in 2026 plebiscite

Calgary’s ‘88 legacy is considered among the most successful in Olympic Games history

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

Most Read