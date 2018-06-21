Cannabis retail sales applications will be accepted soon

Businesses interested in opening a cannabis retail store can submit their development permit applications to The City starting at 8 a.m. on July 11th.

Applications will be accepted on the first floor of City Hall on a first-come, first-served basis. Application packages include documents such as a completed application form, letter of intent, and proof of eligibility from the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission. The application form and full list of required documents can be found on The City’s website at www.reddeer.ca/permits or in person at the Inspections and Licensing department in City Hall. Applications must be submitted in person, and will not be accepted via email.

Potential future cannabis retailers will be required to obtain a development permit and business license from The City prior to opening for business. The application will be reviewed to ensure the business adheres to the regulations outlined in the Land Use Bylaw. The bylaw identifies accepted land districts, separation distances from other cannabis retailers, and other requirements of operating the business. Although the City will be accepting applications, no approvals or permits will be issued until cannabis is legalized by the federal government.

“The City of Red Deer carefully considered the federal and provincial recommendations, as well as the community’s contributions, as we developed the Land Use Bylaw. We are now ready to begin accepting development permit applications for cannabis retail stores that meet the requirements of this bylaw,” said Erin Stuart, inspections & licensing manager.

The bylaw was approved on May 14, 2018, after first reading of the bylaw on March 5, 2018 and a public hearing on April 16, 2018. An online survey was also conducted to get feedback from citizens resulting in 1,474 people responding to the survey.

Administration will bring a report back to City Council in approximately 14 months following initial implementation of federal law for the legalization of cannabis.

More information about cannabis in The City of Red Deer can be found here:

http://www.reddeer.ca/whats-happening/cannabis-legalization/

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer