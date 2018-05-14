Margot Kidder at 2009 Comic-Con. (Loren Javier/Flickr)

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Margot Kidder, the Canadian actress who played Lois Lane in four Superman films, has died at the age of 69.

The actress died in her Montana home, according to TMZ reports. Her cause of death is unknown.

Kidder played Lois Lane to Christopher Reeve’s Superman in the 1978 film and continued on in that role for the next three sequels.

She suffered from bipolar disorder, which led to a brief stint of homelessness in the 1990s, and became an advocate for mental health.

Canadian 'Superman' star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

