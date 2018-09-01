Dignitaries and invited guests attend a memorial service for Sen. John McCain at Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. McCain died Aug. 25, from brain cancer at age 81. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Canadian officials attend John McCain’s funeral in Washington

Dignitaries include national defence minister, parliamentary secretary for U.S.-Canada relations

National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan was among the Canadian officials attending John McCain’s funeral in Washington, D.C., on Saturday

A government official confirmed that the parliamentary secretary for U.S.-Canada relations, Andrew Leslie, and MP John McKay are also at the funeral.

McCain, who died on Aug. 25 at age 81, was a decorated veteran who was held for more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

John McCain, U.S. war hero and presidential candidate, dies at 81

Following McCain’s death, Sajjan tweeted that he considered the senator to be a hero who served his country with dignity and honour.

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are speaking about the senator at Washington National Cathedral, the last event as part of McCain’s five-day, cross-country funeral procession.

President Donald Trump planned to remain in Washington this weekend, but was not invited to the funeral.

The Canadian Press

