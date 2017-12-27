BLOOD NEED - Officials with Canadian Blood Services are urging Red Deerians to donate. Emily Rogers/Red Deer Express

Canadian Blood Services looks to fill 18,000 appointments

An earlier call for 35,000 appointments on Dec. 18th saw many Canadians sign up to give blood, however, more is still needed due to the fact that the holiday season is typically a slower time for blood donations.

“We are pleased so many Canadians have stepped up to fill open appointments to give blood and are confident others will join them by year-end or early in the New Year,” Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services’ chief supply chain officer, said.

Canadian Blood Services understands that the holidays are a difficult time to donate due to travel, family activities and changes in routine, but the need for donations is great.

“It can be tough during the holiday season to take an hour to give life but donors must continue to answer the call for blood, especially during the weeks of December 25th and January 1st.

“Every donation is important and we still need donors to book appointments and, even more importantly, to keep them,” Prinzen said.

All blood types are important, however, Canadian Blood Services is in particular need of O-negative blood due to the fact the blood type is compatible with anyone.

Any patient in an emergency can receive o-negative blood.

Some blood collection centres will be open New Year’s Day in addition to regular house. New and existing donors are encouraged to donate.

Canadian Blood Services added those who are unable to give blood can encourage others to give or make a financial contribution.

Appointments can be made through the GiveBlood app on iPhones or Android or you can call 1-888-2-DONATE. Additionally, you can visit blood.ca.

-Vaughan

