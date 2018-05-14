Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police say Peter John Dalglish was arrested Saturday on suspicion of pedophilia. Image/Screenshot/Global Citizenship Awards

Canadian aid worker charged with child sexual abuse in Nepal

Canadian humanitarian worker Peter Dalglish arrested in child sex investigation in Nepal, police say

An official in Nepal says a prominent Canadian aid worker has been arrested at his mountain villa and charged with sexually abusing children.

Central Investigation Bureau chief Pushkar Karki said Peter Dalglish was arrested at his home in April with two underage Nepalese boys after weeks of investigation. His case is being heard in Kavre, a town near Kathmandu. He faces up to 13 years in prison if convicted.

Dalglish has worked for decades for a number of humanitarian agencies, much of the time focusing on working children and street children.

Officials said Dalglish lured children from poor families with promises of education and trips, and then sexually abused them.

Related: General strike shuts much of southern Nepal after 3 killed

Related: Contrasting Canadian agriculture with Nepal

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Multimillion dollar Vancouver home owners say they can’t stomach tax bump
Next story
Powerful storms kill at least 40 across northern India

Just Posted

Rights for a preliminary inquiry waved by former MLA

Former UCP MLA Don MacIntyre faces charges of sexual assault and sexual interference

Stettler County gives second reading to bylaws for controversial Paradise Shores RV Resort

Two councillors vote against bylaws for the proposed high-density development

Public learn about new trail in Riverside Meadows

Trail development will tie in with City’s existing trail system

WATCH: Red Deer special needs children’s charity host 24th annual fundraiser

Aspire Special Needs Centre hopes to raise $120,000

ASIRT determines no force used in March 2017 Red Deer arrest

ASIRT investigated the circumstances surrounding an injury to a 32-year-old man in RCMP custody

Health Minister and dignitaries tour new AACS facility

The Advanced Ambulatory Care Services will accept its first patients on June 4

Powerful storms kill at least 40 across northern India

Meteorological officials say winds reached up to 109 kilometers per hour Sunday, blowing down trees and power lines and demolishing homes

French police question parents and friends of Paris attack suspect

Counterterrorism authorities are investigating after a knife attack left at least two dead including the assailant in central Paris

Multimillion dollar Vancouver home owners say they can’t stomach tax bump

A small group of homeowners in B.C. with homes assessed over $3 million say they simply can’t afford tax bump

Canadian aid worker charged with child sexual abuse in Nepal

Canadian humanitarian worker Peter Dalglish arrested in child sex investigation in Nepal, police say

Unseasonable heat melts heavy snowpacks in B.C., making more floods likely

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in British Columbia’s Southern Interior

Questions about G7’s future force Canada’s sherpa to face ‘6 plus 1’ scenario

Trump’s potential to disrupt the summit is growing ever larger

Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Melissa Skelton will assume the position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon

Most Read