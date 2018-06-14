A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Calgary-to-Vancouver flight forced to land after possible fire

WestJet Flight 113 makes emergency landing after takeoff

A Vancouver-bound WestJet flight was forced into an emergency landing after crew members were alerted of a possible fire on board.

WestJet Flight 113 made the landing in Calgary Thursday, shortly after taking off from Calgary International Airport.

A WestJet spokesperson said a fire indication light went off in the cargo hold. They did not whether there actually was a fire, but said the plane has been removed from service for further inspection.

The plane landed safely and guests were rebooked on a new flight within the hour.

“We sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to our guests, but safety is always our first priority. This plane has been removed from service for further inspection,” the spokesperson said.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate armed robbery
Next story
BALONEY METER: Would home cultivation of pot displace black market?

Just Posted

UPDATE: Firefighters tackle blaze in Johnstone Crossing

No injuries to five residents at scene

WATCH: Police Dog Service Training Centre holds official opening of expanded agility field

Other portion of land will be used for human remains detection

Provincial funding set to enhance trail system at River Bend

The site will also be used during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

WATCH – What’s Up Wednesday presents the week’s news

Tune into the Red Deer weekly recap

UPDATE: Two Red Deer Remand escapees arrested

One inmate still at large

WATCH: Police Dog Service Training Centre holds official opening of expanded agility field

Other portion of land will be used for human remains detection

BALONEY METER: Would home cultivation of pot displace black market?

The bill would allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants per dwelling for personal use

Calgary-to-Vancouver flight forced to land after possible fire

WestJet Flight 113 makes emergency landing after takeoff

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate armed robbery

Masked robbers entered a Mac’s Convenience store, one had a long barrel firearm

Federal agriculture minister doesn’t close door on tweaking supply management

U.S. has made it clear it wants Canada’s control over price, supplies of dairy, eggs, chicken gone

Halifax 12-year-old called 911 to complain about their salad, RCMP say

Mounties say dispatchers received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday

Duchess Meghan makes first joint appearance with queen

The queen and the Duchess of Sussex, as Markle is now known, travelled by a special royal train

2026 would be a historic sports year for Canada

The World Cup is already coming to Canada, and Calgary is still interested in hosting Winter Olympics

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

Most Read