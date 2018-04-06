Bus makes stop in Red Deer to search for Ryan Shtuka

The search continues in Sun Peaks for missing Alberta man

photo submitted

The search continues for Ryan Shtuka, a missing Alberta man who was last seen leaving a residence on Burfield Dr. around 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 17th.

He didn’t show up for work later that day and has not been active on social media or cellular networks since.

Shtuka is 20-years-old and 6’ tall with a lean build. He has blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing dark jeans, a grey/white shirt, blue coat and burgundy ball cap.

A bus will be departing from Edmonton the morning of April 20th and will be making a stop in Red Deer at approximately 9:00 a.m. and Calgary at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Organizers are looking to get at least 15 volunteers from this area. If they can’t, they may have to cancel that leg of the journey.

Volunteers will be placed in Sun Peaks, and the preference is for teams of two or four. Those who don’t have a partner are asked to let organizers know, and they will do their best to partner people up.

Meals and snacks will be provided to volunteers on April 21st, however volunteers are asked to provide themselves a meal on Friday evening and Sunday morning.

Those interested in searching for Shtuka can email the following information to searcheffortsshtuka@gmail.com:

– Your name, gender, age and cell number

– The names, genders, ages and cell numbers of your team-mates

– The city you will be departing from (Edmonton, Red Deer or Calgary)

– If you are departing from Edmonton organizers can provide you with an area to park your car over the weekend. If you are departing from Red Deer or Calgary, they can’t provide you with a weekend parking spot.

– If you have your own snowshoes or avalanche probes. (If you don’t, they will be provided)

Those who have any information on Shtuka’s disappearance are asked to contace Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Red Deer to have access to new public transit funding for transformative infrastructure projects

Just Posted

Red Deer to have access to new public transit funding for transformative infrastructure projects

Province and Feds commit to over $38.5 million in transit funding to Red Deer

Red Deerians blow bubbles for autism awareness

Bubbles for Autism enters its fourth year

UPDATE: Red Deer Rebels name new Captain

Reese Johnson will be the Rebels captain in the 2018-19 season

Alzheimer Society volunteers share about the importance of volunteering

National Volunteer Week (April 15th-21st) celebrates Canada’s 12.7 million volunteers

Rebels part ways with Associate Coach Jeff Truitt

The team will now be looking to fill the open position

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

Hundreds protest pipeline outside Trudeau’s Vancouver hotel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in B.C. in support of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Canadian women win team gymnastics gold at Commonwealth Games

The Canadian women team, including Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., won gymnastics gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’

CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week as authorities investigate allegations that a political data-mining firm inappropriately accessed data on millions of Facebook users

Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones

As of today, the National Public Alerting System — commonly called Alert Ready — will include wireless networks

Committee recommends better settlement services for vulnerable refugees

Yazidi refugees face barriers in accessing affordable housing, mental health services, report says

Collision with semi and two vehicles on Highway 2

Highway officers north of Ponoka at the Maskwacis overpass dealing with collision

Rigger Jason Chatwood to lead St. Joseph Baseball Academy

Chatwood previously played for the NCAA’s Gonzaga Bulldogs

RCMP to rural residents: leave firearms out of issue

Insp. Keith Durance, Sgt. Bruce Holliday suggest ‘Don’t consider a gun, call police instead’

Most Read