Bus makes stop in Red Deer to search for Ryan Shtuka

The search continues for Ryan Shtuka, a missing Alberta man who was last seen leaving a residence on Burfield Dr. around 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 17th.

He didn’t show up for work later that day and has not been active on social media or cellular networks since.

Shtuka is 20-years-old and 6’ tall with a lean build. He has blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing dark jeans, a grey/white shirt, blue coat and burgundy ball cap.

A bus will be departing from Edmonton the morning of April 20th and will be making a stop in Red Deer at approximately 9:00 a.m. and Calgary at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Organizers are looking to get at least 15 volunteers from this area. If they can’t, they may have to cancel that leg of the journey.

Volunteers will be placed in Sun Peaks, and the preference is for teams of two or four. Those who don’t have a partner are asked to let organizers know, and they will do their best to partner people up.

Meals and snacks will be provided to volunteers on April 21st, however volunteers are asked to provide themselves a meal on Friday evening and Sunday morning.

Those interested in searching for Shtuka can email the following information to searcheffortsshtuka@gmail.com:

– Your name, gender, age and cell number

– The names, genders, ages and cell numbers of your team-mates

– The city you will be departing from (Edmonton, Red Deer or Calgary)

– If you are departing from Edmonton organizers can provide you with an area to park your car over the weekend. If you are departing from Red Deer or Calgary, they can’t provide you with a weekend parking spot.

– If you have your own snowshoes or avalanche probes. (If you don’t, they will be provided)

Those who have any information on Shtuka’s disappearance are asked to contace Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.