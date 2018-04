All burn permits have been suspended for Red Deer County as of 3:30 p.m. on April 27th due to dry conditions.

Weather conditions will continue to be monitored, and updates will be given at a future date.

There is no Fire Ban for Red Deer County at this time.

To stay up to date with Red Deer County, visit www.rdcounty.ca or go to our Twitter and Facebook pages.

-Submitted by Red Deer County