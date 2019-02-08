Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

Defence lawyer James Miglin, left to right, Justice John McMahon, court registrar, Bruce McArthur, Crown Attorney Michael Cantlon, Detective Hank Idsinga, and friends and family of victims, back right, are shown in this court sketch in Toronto on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. (Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press)

A serial killer who murdered eight men from Toronto’s gay village won’t be able to apply for parole for 25 years.

Bruce McArthur, 67, pleaded guilty last week to committing the crimes between 2010 and 2017.

Justice John McMahon, who presided over the case, says he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested by police last year.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no parole for 25 years, but a court can impose consecutive periods of parole ineligibiliy for several convictions.

The Crown sought a life sentence with no chance of parole for 50 years, while the defence had asked that McArthur be eligible for parole in 25 years.

McArthur’s victims were Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

