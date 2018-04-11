UPDATE: Accident on Hwy. 11A involves school bus

No injuries to the 8 children but the pickup driver had to be extricated with undetermined injuries

An accident involving a school bus occurred this morning near Sylvan Lake.

RCMP issued a press release about 9:30 a.m. that there were no injuries to the eight children the bus was carrying. Police say that at 7:33 a.m. there was a head-on collision involving a pickup truck and a Red Deer Catholic Regional School bus.

“The driver of the truck required extrication and is suffering undetermined injuries. He has been transported via ground ambulance to an area hospital,” states the release.

An RCMP collision analyst is responding to investigate this collision, and all contributing factors. There is no information available as to the cause of this collision.

Traffic on Highway 11A is being re-routed both directions from the traffic circle at Highway 11A and Highway 20 and Range Road 10.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.