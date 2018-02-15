Boushie ‘got what he deserved’ says alleged RCMP post

RALLYING FOR COLTEN - A group of Red Deerians gathered to rally for Colten Boushie outside of City Hall Monday. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

RCMP responded rapidly to allegations that one of their own posted in a private Facebook group that Colten Boushie, ‘got what he deserved.’

The post, which has now been removed, was reported earlier today by APTN News, stating that a member of the RCMP who works in the Prairies.

RCMP National Communications Services responded to the Red Deer Express inquiries with the following statement from Sgt. Tania Vaughan.

“The Facebook post reproduced is antithetical to the standards of the RCMP and the manner in which its employees are bound to conduct themselves. The Facebook group cited is not managed or administered by the RCMP. Regardless, when concerns about disrespectful content believed to be written by an RCMP employee are brought forward, they are and will be investigated and addressed.

“The RCMP has initiated Code of Conduct investigations in the past based on inappropriate comments in third-party applications or on social networking sites and we will continue to do so when these situations arise.

“Public trust is essential for the RCMP to effectively fulfill its mandate. As a result, RCMP employees are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that meets the rightfully high expectations of Canadians.

“Both on- and off-duty, members are required to behave in accordance with the Code of Conduct of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. A member’s use of the Internet for social networking is also subject to these standards. When using social networking, RCMP members must avoid compromising the integrity of the RCMP or portraying themselves or the organization in a disgraceful or discreditable manner.

“The RCMP is committed to the reconciliation process with Indigenous peoples, and improving upon these relationships in every way possible.”

There has been mass public outcry in the wake of the not guilty verdict handed down in the Saskatchewan murder trial Feb. 9th in the death of Colten Boushie. A jury found Gerald Stanley, a Saskatchewan farmer, not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Boushie, a 22-year-old Indigenous man from Red Pheasant First Nation.

The verdict has since sparked anger, sadness and protests across the country.

Red Deerians gathered outside of City Hall Monday evening for a rally Feb 12th.