RALLYING FOR COLTEN - A group of Red Deerians gathered to rally for Colten Boushie outside of City Hall Monday. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Boushie ‘got what he deserved’ says alleged RCMP post

RCMP respond to allegations

RCMP responded rapidly to allegations that one of their own posted in a private Facebook group that Colten Boushie, ‘got what he deserved.’

The post, which has now been removed, was reported earlier today by APTN News, stating that a member of the RCMP who works in the Prairies.

RCMP National Communications Services responded to the Red Deer Express inquiries with the following statement from Sgt. Tania Vaughan.

“The Facebook post reproduced is antithetical to the standards of the RCMP and the manner in which its employees are bound to conduct themselves. The Facebook group cited is not managed or administered by the RCMP. Regardless, when concerns about disrespectful content believed to be written by an RCMP employee are brought forward, they are and will be investigated and addressed.

“The RCMP has initiated Code of Conduct investigations in the past based on inappropriate comments in third-party applications or on social networking sites and we will continue to do so when these situations arise.

“Public trust is essential for the RCMP to effectively fulfill its mandate. As a result, RCMP employees are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that meets the rightfully high expectations of Canadians.

“Both on- and off-duty, members are required to behave in accordance with the Code of Conduct of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. A member’s use of the Internet for social networking is also subject to these standards. When using social networking, RCMP members must avoid compromising the integrity of the RCMP or portraying themselves or the organization in a disgraceful or discreditable manner.

“The RCMP is committed to the reconciliation process with Indigenous peoples, and improving upon these relationships in every way possible.”

There has been mass public outcry in the wake of the not guilty verdict handed down in the Saskatchewan murder trial Feb. 9th in the death of Colten Boushie. A jury found Gerald Stanley, a Saskatchewan farmer, not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Boushie, a 22-year-old Indigenous man from Red Pheasant First Nation.

The verdict has since sparked anger, sadness and protests across the country.

Red Deerians gathered outside of City Hall Monday evening for a rally Feb 12th.

Previous story
WATCH: New Habitat for Humanity builds in Red Deer launched

Just Posted

Boushie ‘got what he deserved’ says alleged RCMP post

RCMP respond to allegations

WATCH: New Habitat for Humanity builds in Red Deer launched

Organization has 130 families on the waiting list for new homes

CFL stars highlight this years LAPA Gala

Adarius Bowman, Charleston Hughes coming to Lacombe

UPDATED/VIDEO: Klaus, Frank sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

Castor-area triple homicide coming to a close in Red Deer

Alberta community in shock after child dies on ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday Episode 3

Catch up on the latest happenings in Red Deer this week, Feb. 14th

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

‘Supercluster’ tech groups to share up to $950M in federal cash

It’s part of a high-tech collaboration to foster growth and create jobs

Home sales in Canada dip to lowest level in 3 years: CREA

Canadian Real Estate Association says January activity was down in 75% of local markets

Trump refuses to address gun control following deadly Florida shooting

While Trump avoids the topic, Florida governor Rick Scott vows to keep mentally ill from getting guns

Don MacIntyre’s hearing adjourned

MacIntyre is set to next appear in court next month

Canada takes bronze in figure skating

Canada kicks off Day 6 at Pyeongchang with bronze in figure skating

Radio host loses job after sexual comments on teen Olympian

A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts, Patrick Connor, after he made sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder

3,300 Shaw employees accept voluntary buyouts

Shaw Communications says 3,300 of its employees have decided to take a voluntary buyout package

Most Read