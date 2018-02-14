Blaine Calkins challenges government to support Royals

On Wednesday MP Calkins rose in the House of Commons to recognize one of Red Deer – Lacombe’s proudest organizations: the Red Deer Royals Marching Show Band. For nearly 50 years, the Red Deer Royals have been incredible ambassadors for Central Alberta and Canada as a whole. The excellence of the Red Deer Royals has been recognized by competitions and events across Canada and around the world. Last year, the Red Deer Royals won a Gold Medal at the 2017 World Music Contest in Kerkrade, Netherlands.

After a decade of diligent fundraising efforts, such as bottle drives and golf tournaments, the Red Deer Royals raised just over $2 Million for their fieldhouse project. Raising $2.1 Million was an immense accomplishment, but it fell short of meeting the $2.7 Million price tag. The Red Deer Royals appealed to the Government of Canada for funding under the Canada150 program to close the gap. Unfortunately, that funding was denied.

MP Calkins presented to the Prime Minister over 1000 letters written by Red Deer Royals members, alumni, families, and supporters requesting that the Liberal Government provide support to help fund the Red Deer Royal’s Fieldhouse project. “This government has no problems running massive deficits, spending billions of dollars outside of Canadian borders, yet it does not have any money for this youth group.” said Calkins, “All the Prime Minister has to do is say yes to this reasonable request, and support the Red Deer Royals.”