Maxime Bernier announces he will leave the Conservative party during a news conference in Ottawa on August 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Bernier says he has raised over $90,000 since quitting the Conservative party

In a fundraising email to supporters today, Bernier says his campaign has “momentum” and that he plans to unveil his party’s name and logo next week.

The maverick MP announced Aug. 23 that he was leaving the Conservative party and starting his own political movement.

Bernier says he is speaking with supporters and organizers, completing the requisite Elections Canada forms and developing the party’s constitution and platform.

He also claims to have received hundreds of letters from supporters and others interested in becoming a candidate under the Bernier banner.

Bernier says he plans to have the party up and running by Sept. 17 when the House of Commons returns from its summer break.

The Canadian Press

