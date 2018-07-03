Softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia to the United States fell 20 per cent in March with railway transportation problems. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

B.C. Taiga Building Products Ltd. to buy Exterior Wood Inc. for $55 million

Headquartered in Burnaby, B.C., Taiga will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Exterior Wood for US$42 million.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. has signed a deal to buy Exterior Wood Inc. for about $55 million.

The company says the acquisition of Exterior Wood and the expansion of its wood treatment business is a significant step forward in its strategy of pursuing value enhancing opportunities.

Headquartered in Burnaby, B.C., Taiga will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Exterior Wood for US$42 million.

Exterior Wood has been operating a wood treatment facility and distribution centre in Washougal, Wash., since 1977.

The company also services retail building supply centres throughout the Western United States and Canada.

Taiga is a wholesale distributor of building materials with distribution centres in Canada and the United States.

Related: B.C. loggers struggle despite record lumber prices

Companies in this story: (TSX:TBL)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist
Next story
No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Just Posted

History to come alive through the City’s park system

Representative ‘figures’ and newly-developed signs paint pictures of the past

Vaulters from across Canada prepare for vaulting qualifier in Ponoka

Qualifier will see 119 teams across the country compete

WATCH: Central Albertans celebrate Canada Day

Red Deer’s Bower Ponds packed with activities for all ages

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Dear Rouge heading to the City for Westerner Days

Latest CD, Phases, was released earlier this year

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Mayor John Tory says there is “no easy answer” or magic wand to reduce gun violence in the country’s largest city, which has claimed 22 lives so far in 2018.

Much of eastern Canada remains under blanket of hot, humid air

The weather agency says a “very warm and humid air mass” has settled over the Maritimes.

Man charged by Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Blackfalds and Bashaw RCMP pleads not guilty to more than 40 charges

Targeted in newly formed RCMP Crime Reduction unit

South Korean basketball players arrive for games in North

South Korean basketball teams and officials arrived on Tuesday to take part in the inter-Korean basketball match in Pyongyang.

Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

Rob Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom

B.C. Taiga Building Products Ltd. to buy Exterior Wood Inc. for $55 million

Headquartered in Burnaby, B.C., Taiga will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Exterior Wood for US$42 million.

Two men from Toronto rap scene shot dead

Smoke Dawg and Koba Prime were fatally shot Saturday evening

Lawyer with MMIW inquiry resigns, citing government interference

A lawyer for the National Inquiry has announced he’s resigned

Most Read