Red Deer RCMP and Community Peace Officers issued more than 400 speeding tickets in April. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate Staff)

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

A B.C. man has landed himself a $1,750 ticket after pleading guilty to driving more than 70 kilometres over the speed limit in Alberta.

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday, according to police.

Mounties say the man was stopped by an officer on April 18, after being caught by a laser speed enforcement reader driving 171 kilometres along Highway 63, just south of Boyle, Alta.

The speed limit was 100 kilometres per hour.

Convictions for speeding more than 50 kilometres per hour in Alberta carry a maximum fine of $2,300 and a driver’s licence suspension of up to 90 days.

