Alert citizen helps save five from fire

Passerby calls in early morning blaze in Penhold, then gets people out of the home

Five people are safe after a fire ravaged a Penhold home, all because of a vigilant citizen.

Around 4 a.m. on Aug. 30, members of the Penhold Fire Department were called to a structure fire located along Robinson Avenue, just east of Highway 2A in the small community south of Red Deer.

According to Penhold Fire Chief Jim Pendergast, a man passing on his way home from work noticed the blaze and was able to bang on the door to wake up the residents.

“The man noticed the rear deck, side of the house and roof were on fire and woke up the occupants, telling them to evacuate,” Pendergast stated in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“There is no doubt that the good samaritan saved possible injury to the occupants as the house was already filling with smoke.”

Pendergast added that all five people in the home got out safely and were taken in by some neighbours, while at least one pet cat was rescued by firefighter while one cat remains missing.

Upon arrival, heavy fire was observed showing through the roof at the rear of the home and crews began the initial attack from that point. It took several hours for the 18 firefighters and five units on scene to extingish the blaze, that has since been found to have been caused by improperly disposed up smoke materials on the rear deck.

No damage was caused to any neighbouring homes and its estimated the damage will be more than $300,000.

Ambulance crews along with RCMP, utility and Penhold public works units were also on the scene.

The area was closed off to traffic during the incident and investigation, but reopened around 10 a.m.

Previous story
Barbecue marks accomplishments of the High Risk Youth Coalition
Next story
Alberta RCMP shares back-to-school #TrafficSafety tips ahead of Labour Day weekend

Just Posted

Alberta RCMP shares back-to-school #TrafficSafety tips ahead of Labour Day weekend

#TrafficSafety is a shared responsibility between all road users

Barbecue marks accomplishments of the High Risk Youth Coalition

Coalition’s stakeholders craft community-wide initiatives for at-risk youth and young adults

Joe Hittel received a new bicycle for his outstanding fundraising efforts

‘Rope for Hope’ events are held nation-wide

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The court combined into one case nearly two dozen lawsuits calling for the National Energy Board’s review of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.’s project to be overturned

Red Deer Rebels make moves after Black & White Game

Rebels trim roster in advance of preseason opener Friday

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

Alert citizen helps save five from fire

Passerby calls in early morning blaze in Penhold, then gets people out of the home

20 years later: Diamonds, jewels, a Picasso and cash still missing after plane crash

The enduring mystery of the lost diamonds from the crash of Swissair Flight 111. More than five kilograms of diamonds and jewels. A Picasso worth millions. Nearly 50 kilograms in cash.

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot

Manitoba RCMP say an officer is in serious condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday in what they call a “serious incident” near the town of Onanole.

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season.

Canada resumes NAFTA talks as Trump’s Friday deadline looms

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is meeting for the second day with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Dogged determination: Police save puppies trapped in tunnel

RCMP in Manitoba saved five puppies from an underground burrow that had to be dug up

Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

People are once again allowed to use excessive intoxication as a defence against criminal charges in that province

Post-Pyeongchang departures means new opportunities for Canadian skaters

Canada captured two gold and two bronze in an unprecedented showing in South Korea

Most Read