Alberta community in shock after child dies on ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

A school trip has ended in tragedy for an Alberta family.

Pincher Creek RCMP announced late on Feb. 13 that a 10-year-old girl had succumbed to injuries suffered earlier in the day at the Castle Mountain Ski Resort. Police will not be releasing her name.

Police and emergency services were called to the resort, located about 45 kilometres southwest of Pincher Creek in the Crowsnest Pass region of southern Alberta, at around 11:30 a.m. following a report of a skier sustaining a serious head injury.

The girl was part of a planned ski trip with other students from Pincher Creek’s Canyon Elementary. She had struck a pole after losing control on one of the ski hill’s runs. Police noted the girl was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Castle Mountain staff were first on the scene and provided aid until emergency personnel from Pincher Creek arrived.

Due to poor weather, there was no opportunity to airlift the girl, so she was instead transported via ground ambulance to Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary. Unfortunately, at 9:45 p.m., police were told she had not survived.

The investigation into the incident is now being conducted by the medical examiner with assistance from Pincher Creek RCMP. The girl’s family along with the students and staff at the school are receiving help from the local victim services unit.

Previous story
Devin Dreeshen adds his name to UCP race
Next story
BREAKING: Klaus, Frank sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

Just Posted

BREAKING: Klaus, Frank sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

Castor-area triple homicide coming to a close in Red Deer

Alberta community in shock after child dies on ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 57 year old Dianne Keen

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 57 year old Dianne Ellen Keen.

Visibility improving as arctic air system moves into Central Alberta

Environment Canada expects cold for next 7 days

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 17 year old Kiana Young

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 17 year old Kiana Young.

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday Episode 3

Catch up on the latest happenings in Red Deer this week, Feb. 14th

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

Statistics Canada sifting through sewage to gauge pot consumption

Agency says sales data tacks legal marijuana but this will track illicit sales too

UPDATE: Ambulance’s slow response time angers family

Woman suffers stroke, waits nearly an hour for ambulance

Boutin threatened on social media after bronze-medal win

The short-track speedskater had to shut down all her social media accounts

Shaun White wins 3rd Olympic gold in contest for the ages

U.S. snowboarder had a flawless halfpipe run

Seattle is one step closer to pursuing NHL franchise

Seattle group formally files for NHL expansion franchise

Sylvan Lake hosts second round of ice racing championships

Racers from all over Alberta and B.C. competed Feb. 11

Most Read