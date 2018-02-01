Alberta, B.C. resident charged with serious child pornography crimes

Jonathon Bruenig, 34, has links to Northwest Territories, northern British Columbia, and Australia

A Grande Prairie, Alberta man with links to British Columbia has been charged with a number of serious sexual offences, including child luring and making child pornography, and RCMP are concerned there could be more victims out there.

According to a Jan. 31 press release from the RCMP K Division Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, “Jonathon Bruenig, 34, was arrested on January 23, 2018; however, the suspect’s name will be unfamiliar to suspected victims. ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit alleges that Bruenig used a number of online personas, often posing as a teenage girl on social media, in order to lure teenage boys.”

Contacted by phone at his Edmonton, AB office Feb. 1, ALERT spokesperson Mike Tucker said Bruenig is alleged to have approached a young male in Grande Prairie with the intention of sexually assaulting the boy, and a family member, when told of the encounter, reported it to police.

Bruenig was subsequently arrested at his Grande Prairie home and, after investigation, charged with two counts of child luring, two counts of making child pornography, two counts of distributing child pornography and two counts of possessing child pornography.

Tucker said as the investigation continued, Bruenig’s alleged social media activities suggested possible victims could be out there whom police are not aware of. “We believe he was creating identities on social media platforms,” said Tucker Thursday.

Allegedly, “He would use that as a gateway to meet young boys.” Tucker stated that police believe the conversations would become sexual, including the swapping of photos and videos. Tucker said RCMP believe Bruenig sent stolen photos to alleged victims. “So these young boys thought they were talking to a real woman.” Tucker said this case perfectly illustrates how anonymity can make the internet a dangerous place.

Tucker also said, with the assistance of Australian police, Bruenig will be charged with an instance of luring a child which is alleged to have occurred in that country.

RCMP state Bruenig has lived in the Grande Prairie and Kelowna areas, and has also been involved with a number of junior hockey teams. Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to call 780-509-3363 or submit information anonymously at cybertip.ca or contact their local Crime Stoppers organization.

Bruenig’s first court date on these charges is Feb. 12 in Grande Prairie.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Canadian anthem to become gender neutral
Next story
RDC receives grant to provide coding education for kids ages 6-15

Just Posted

Alberta Blue Cross lowers rates based on dental guide

Insurance benefits to reflect fee changes

RDC receives grant to provide coding education for kids ages 6-15

$70,000 grant will go towards summer camps and workshops

POLL: What do you feel about the impending changes to the Canadian anthem?

A bill to make the anthem gender neutral passed in Senate Jan. 31, but is not yet law

Canadian anthem to become gender neutral

A bill to make the anthem gender neutral passed in Senate Jan. 31, but is not yet law

The Red Deer Express presents What’s Up Wednesday

January, 31st 2018

Red Deer actress profile: Vanessa Hodgins playing Belle

Red Deer Notre Dame High School’s production of Beauty and the Beast

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Alberta, B.C. resident charged with serious child pornography crimes

Jonathon Bruenig, 34, has links to Northwest Territories, northern British Columbia, and Australia

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

Teen critical after L.A. school shooting, student arrested

A girl has been arrested after a school shooting in L.A. Thursday morning

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

Women unnecessarily suffering from heart disease due to lack of research: report

A woman dies of heart disease every 20 minutes in Canada

Alberta Premier warns of ‘consequences’ for B.C.

Rachel Notley held an emergency cabinet meeting Wednesday over attempts to hinder expansion of Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline.

Most Read