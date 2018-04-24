Additional closures as water levels rise in the Red Deer River

RISING LEVELS - The Red Deer River rose by half a metre over the past 24 hours, leading to additional closures within the City. Mark Weber/Red Deer Express

Water levels on Waskasoo Creek have dropped, but the Red Deer River rose by half a metre as of Tuesday, leading to additional closures within the City.

Due to rising water levels and unsafe conditions on the Red Deer River, the following boat launches are now closed – Kiwanis Picnic Park, Great West Adventure Park, McKenzie Trails and Waskasoo Crescent.

Bookings and special events will not be allowed at Rotary Park or Barrett Park until May 11th to allow time for cleanup and for the water to drain. Existing events will be moved or cancelled and organizers have been notified.

Although water levels have lowered in Waskasoo Creek, the following closures remain in effect – Barrett Park is closed, extending from Ross Street to Kinex Arena, Rotary Park, including the playground and skate park, is closed, Waskasoo Park has some localized flooding and 43rd St. from 48th Ave. to 49th Ave. remains closed as well.

Residents are urged to use extreme caution around any body of water, as water levels can change quickly during spring melt and it is not safe for people or pets to enter the water at this time.

City crews will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

-Submitted by City of Red Deer