$557,621 deficit for Red Deer Public Schools.

Board approves Budget with revenues of $122.8 million and expenses of $123.3 million

File Image

A lack of government funding for student transportation and student fees will contribute to a $557,621 deficit for Red Deer Public Schools.

The Board of Trustees approved the 2018/19 Budget, which saw revenues of $122.8 million and expenses of $123.3 million.

“The Board of Trustees has approved a budget which again will report a deficit of approximately half a million dollars,” said Board Chair Bev Manning. “This budget reflects the Board’s priority to invest in mental health initiatives for all students, as well as to put every available resource into the classroom. We believe the best place to spend our money is on great teaching. We continue to struggle financially in the area of transportation, as well as a decrease in our infrastructure maintenance and renewal funding.”

The provincial budget has a direct impact on Red Deer Public Schools. One of those impacts is per pupil funding. Red Deer Public has seen enrolment growth every school year, however, there has been no increase in funding from the province in the last five to seven years. For the 2018/19 school year, Red Deer Public expects to see minimal growth in enrolment and have budgeted for an increase of 135 students.

“This continues to hamper us when it comes to flexibility in how to spend our dollars,” said Manning.

Provincial Infrastructure Maintenance and Renewal funding has also decreased for the 2018/19 school year from $3.3 million to $2.9 million. The reduction of $367,739 in Red Deer Public’s budget is 11% short from the previous year, putting a strain on maintaining facilities.

In the transportation budget there is also a decifict of $257,621 for 2018/19. In order to mitigate this, Red Deer Public continues to review transportation costs and bus routes. This is not only an issue Red Deer Public is facing, it’s an issue that is province wide.

As well, the government continues to support Bill 1: An Act to Reduce School Fees. The bill eliminates school fees related to instructional supplies or materials and transportation for eligible students who live more than 2.4 kms away from their designated school. This has left Red Deer Public short $300,000.

The introduction of Bill 1 has not eliminated all school fees. Although option course fees are permitted, it was decided not to charge these fees of $300,000 for the 2018/19 school year – the second school year in a row Red Deer Public has chosen to do so. An exception for option fees that continues to be charged are band fees to cover costs related to equipment and travel.

As part of a new initiative, Red Deer Public will expand its Valuing Mental Health strategy by adding a training component, hiring nine full time Mental Health Practitioners and increasing the Valuing Mental Health Facilitator position from part time to full time.

In approving the budget, Red Deer Public identified a number of risk factors that could adversely affect the Board’s operations or decisionmaking in the medium or longer term including the provincial economy and the uncertainty of what next year’s student enrolment will be and the provincial ATA collective agreement that expires on Aug. 31.

Submitted by Red Deer Public Schools

Previous story
Officials reflect on a strong 2017 and bright future for Red Deer Airport

Just Posted

$557,621 deficit for Red Deer Public Schools.

Board approves Budget with revenues of $122.8 million and expenses of $123.3 million

Officials reflect on a strong 2017 and bright future for Red Deer Airport

Attracting ultra low-cost carriers a key part of the strategy

Red Deer Walk for Muscular Dystrophy set for June 2nd

The event runs at McKenzie Trails Recreation Area with registration at noon

Red Deer College suspends music program

Students currently enrolled will be able to finish their diploma in 2018/19

Street sweepers rolling into downtown and residential areas

Schedule updates are available online at reddeer.ca/streetsweeping

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

University under scrutiny over residential schools course taught by white prof

Only Indigenous people have the experience to teach ways they’ve been discriminated against: critics

Al Gore condemns Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, sides with Horgan

Tar sands is considered a derogatory term by some for the oilsands in Alberta

Supreme Court says garage not liable for teen crash in stolen car

In a split 7-2 decision, the court overturned earlier rulings that found the garage 37 per cent liable in the 2006 incident.

Family of man accused of Toronto van attack devastated and grieving for victims

Police have said eight women and two men died after Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., allegedly drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on April 23.

Flooding forces thousands out of their homes in B.C.’s southern Interior

Nearly 2,700 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in British Columbia’s southern Interior

Royal retreat of Windsor ready to party for Harry, Meghan

All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence.

Most Read