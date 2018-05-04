43rd Street will be closed next week for utility work

A new raised pedestrian crosswalk will connect Servus Arena to Rotary Recreation Park

From May 7th to 11th 43rd St. will be closed in front of the Servus Arena to accommodate underground utility work.

The area in front of the arena will be closed while utility work is underway, weather permitting. Traffic will be detoured through the gravel parking lot on the north side of 43rd St.

A new raised pedestrian crosswalk will connect Servus Arena to Rotary Recreation Park and underground utility work is necessary to relocate catch basins and install a new manhole for the Servus Arena parking lot.

-Submitted by City of Red Deer

