Mother charged in death of son swept away in swollen Ontario river

The vehicle Kaden was travelling in was pulled into the river in late February when the driver did not stop for a road closure sign, and the toddler was lost in the water

The mother of a toddler swept into a swollen Ontario river earlier this year is facing charges in her son’s death.

Ontario Provincial Police laid the charges nearly eight months after Kaden Young drowned in the Grand River near Orangeville, Ont.

They say the car Kaden was travelling in was pulled into the river in late February when the driver did not stop for a road closure sign, and the toddler was lost in the water.

Volunteers searched the area for weeks and Kaden’s body was recovered by a fisherman two months after he disappeared.

Police say they’ve now charged Young’s mother, Michelle Hanson, with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, and criminal negligence causing death.

She is due to appear in court next month.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump prays for hurricane victims, criticizes Democrats
Next story
Melania Trump says she might be ‘the most bullied person’

Just Posted

Turning Point plans to move their services closer to Safe Harbour site

Red Deer City Council to consider land use bylaw amendment, development permit Oct. 15th

Murray McLauchlan brings current tour to Red Deer Oct. 27th

Presenting classics and new tunes, McLauchlan performs at the Memorial Centre

Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre hosts open house

Parents and supporters dropped by to chat with staff about what’s new

Ardene to take over the old Sport Chek at Parkland Mall

The Red Deer store will be over 16,000 square feet

Mustard Seed expands, assumes operation of People’s Place shelter

The shelter currently accommodates up to 46 adults during the winter months

Man who filmed B.C. pipeline fire says it’s a ‘wake up call’

Man talks about his experience watching the Enbridge pipeline rupture spark a massive fire ball in Prince George

Supreme Court rules feds have no duty to consult Indigenous groups when making laws

Law-making does not amount to Crown conduct that triggers the deeply entrenched duty to confer with Indigenous Peoples

Melania Trump says she might be ‘the most bullied person’

Her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of “what people are saying about me”

Alberta man gets more prison time for strangling wife

Allan Shyback is accused of strangling his wife and burying her body in the basement

Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work

StatsCan: B.C. cannabis consumption second highest in Canada

Only Nova Scotia had a higher percentage of people reported to have used cannabis in the past three months

Mother charged in death of son swept away in swollen Ontario river

The vehicle Kaden was travelling in was pulled into the river in late February when the driver did not stop for a road closure sign, and the toddler was lost in the water

Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets an extra 3 years

Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home

Trump prays for hurricane victims, criticizes Democrats

Trump acknowledged the hurricane at the top of his rally Wednesday night in Erie, offering his “thoughts and prayers” to those in the storm’s path

Most Read