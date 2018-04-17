In this Oct. 11, 1984, file photo, Barbara Bush, wife of then-U.S. Vice-President George Bush, is photographed at the debate between Bush and Democrat Geraldine Ferraro. A family spokesman said Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. (AP Photo/File)

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

She married George H.W. Bush in 1945, and was a mother of six

Former first lady Barbara Bush has died. She was 92.

A family spokesman says she died Tuesday.

The snowy-haired Mrs. Bush was one of only two first ladies who was also the mother of a president. The other was Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams.

Mrs. Bush’s plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretense made her more popular at times than her husband. She brought a grandmotherly style to buttoned-down Washington, often appearing in her trademark fake pearl chokers and displaying no vanity about her white hair and wrinkles.

She married George H.W. Bush in 1945. They had six children and were married longer than any presidential couple in American history.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech

Just Posted

Man threatens to kill partner, kids, dog

This is a very serious offence: Judge

Six month investigation into an armed robbery in Innisfail has resulted in charges

Individual charged with 15 criminal code charges

RDC’s annual Fine Wine & Food Tasting takes place this week

Event brings together some of the best vendors of beverages and food from across Central Alberta

Spring food drive a big help for Red Deer Food Bank

Red Deer families volunteer their time in massive food drive taking place this week

City council to have report on cannabis retailing back in four weeks

A hearing for land use bylaw amendments related to cannabis stores in Red Deer was held Monday

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman discusses Community Paramedic Program

Hoffman was in Red Deer meeting with patients who have used the service

Bishops try to clarify Pope’s refusal to apologize for residential schools

Pope Francis has not apologized to survivors of Canada’s notoriously abusive residential schools

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

She married George H.W. Bush in 1945, and was a mother of six

Ponoka RCMP investigate copper wire theft

Theft of 25 feet of copper wire April 16 from a lease site

Starbucks to give racial sensitivity training after viral arrest video

Police were called after two black men refused to leave a Philadelphia store

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech, then heads to U.K.

Family of Stettler homicide victim invites public to attend reception

Service for James Hulkovich on April 19

New Alberta law would allow province to restrict flow of oil and gas

Government would be able to direct truckers, pipeline companies on how much product could be shipped

Most Read