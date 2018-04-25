Several incidents of calves stolen in southern Alberta

RCMP’s livestock division is investigating the theft of calves from several ranches

Ranchers in southern Alberta are losing their calves to theft.

RCMP’s southern livestock investigative section announced Wednesday that there have been several incidents of calves been stolen. Between the months of February and April there have been reported incidents in different communities where the calves went missing.

First was on Feb. 19 where a rancher in the Picture Butte area reported that 17 calves were stolen over the course of the month. “Tire tracks and unlocked gates have led investigators to determine that the animals were stolen,” states a release.

Another report on March 31 to RCMP found that two calves were stolen from a Cardston area farm. Again, police say tracks in the field showed that the animals were deliberately taken.

The next day, a two-day old calf was taken out of a calving barn, again in the Cardston area.

Another six calves were reported stolen from a farm on the Blood Reserve, say police. A total of 26 calves were stolen.

“In all of the instances, the calves were young animals still nursing and there is no indication that they were taken by animal predators,” say investigators. “It is unclear at this point whether or not these four instances were committed by the same person(s).”

The RCMP livestock investigator is asking anyone with information on these thefts to contact the Southern Alberta Livestock Section at 403-420-4972. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

