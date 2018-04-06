Along with a sawed-off firearm seized was this hand-held stun gun that Wetaskiwin RCMP located. Four Wetaskiwin residents were charged because of the investigation. RCMP photo

Sawed off firearm, drugs seized in Wetaskiwin RCMP investigation

Four people from Wetaskiwin were arrested after a tip from Beaumont RCMP and the public

A search warrant in Wetaskiwin resulted in RCMP seizing a sawed off firearm, stun gun, drugs and other drug paraphernalia.

The search was from a joint investigation between Wetaskiwin and Beaumont RCMP that saw the arrest of four Wetaskiwin residents.

The investigation began March 28 after Beaumont RCMP advised Wetaskiwin investigators of a targeted robbery incident. Along with the RCMP working together, officers received a tip from the public.

One of the items stolen was a laptop, which the Beaumont owner was able to locate being sold online and report to police. Wetaskiwin RCMP were able to intercept a suspect attempting to sell the laptop in Wetaskiwin on March 29. As a result of the arrest, a search warrant was executed at a home in Wetaskiwin and four people were charged.

During the initial interception of the laptop, police arrested Thomas Reardan, 33, and Jennifer Pulak, 36, without incident.

Reardan was charged with several offences including possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property and trafficking stolen property, plus some breach of conditions. He’s set to appear in Wetaskiwin court on April 19.

Pulak was also charged with similar firearms offences as well as the drug and drug trafficking charges.

Two other men are facing charges but the charges haven’t been sworn before the courts so their names cannot be released at this time.

The first, an 18-year-old has been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm as well as possession of marijuana. The 19-year-old faces two counts of breach of probation charges. Both are scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Court on April 19.

Wetaskiwin RCMP, Wetaskiwin CRU, Beaumont RCMP and Edmonton General Investigation Section worked collaboratively to solve this investigation. The information provided by the public assisted the RCMP in locating and arresting the involved parties and the RCMP are very appreciative of that partnership.

The Wetaskiwin CRU was able to utilize intelligence gathered to target offenders and disrupt criminal activity within the Wetaskiwin community.

