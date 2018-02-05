Red Deer Arts Council announces new award

The Red Deer Arts Council announced their new Artwalk Developing Visual Artist Award.

“There is a plethora of artists deserving of this award every year and we look forward to presenting it,” said Craig Scott, Chair, Red Deer Arts Council and Chair, Scholarships and Awards Committee in a release.

Funding for the award was derived from the remaining funds of the former Red Deer Artwalk Society, which donated to the Red Deer Arts Council in January. Funds were designated to the establishment of an annual award that would be available to developing visual artists living and working in Central Alberta.

The purpose of the award is to help artist with innovative projects, travel or education that informs their development.

The award aims to honour how the work of committed artist helps positively develop the Red Deer arts community as a whole.

The hope is that it will encourage artistic creativity and enable artists to continue to develop and improve their skills to create new work.

The Red Deer Artwalk Society, which existed from 1986-2014, believed in “the power of art to ignite the imagination, stimulate thought and provide enjoyment”.

“Central Alberta is a thriving hub of talented and developing artists. The new visual artists award…will assist one developing visual artist each year in reaching their artistic potential,” said Karen Larson, Scholarships and Awards Committee Member in a release.

For the Purposes of this Award, the Visual Arts includes, but is not limited to painting, printmaking, sculpture, carving, traditional arts, drawing, design, ceramics, photography, fine craft, new media and visual arts may also include elements of performance art

Deadline for application for the award is Mar. 1st.

-Falk