Ponoka made the Expedia.ca Travel blog’s top 18 communities to visit in 2018, citing the Ponoka Stampede as one of the reasons.

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

The Town of Ponoka made Expedia.ca’s travel blog’s list of top 18 communities to visit in 2018.

Published Jan. 4, the travel blog states that of the 1,000 Canadians surveyed, Ponoka was among the top communities, mainly because of the Ponoka Stampede.

“When survey-takers recommended Alberta in 2018, they may as well have thrown in a cowboy hat with their answers,” states the blog.

“Ponoka Stampede is a must. Just do it, and thank us later.”

The Stampede isn’t the only group to make the list of reasons to visit Ponoka. Business newcomer, Siding 14 Brewing Company was cited as another reason to visit.

“…regional pride runs deep, and you can taste the difference when you sip on their stouts and dark ales,” states the blog.

Along with Siding 14 Brewing Company is the Wolf Creek Golf Resort, which the blog mentions has award-winning links.

Ponoka made the list with the likes of Cape Breton, NS; Lahaina, Hawaii; Negril, Jamaica as well as Edmonton and Squamish, B.C. Click to read the full blog post.

Previous story
Penhold collision sends one to hospital

Just Posted

Penhold collision sends one to hospital

Hwy. 2A shut down last night as vehicle collides with wooden post, street light

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

RDC Kings Hockey come through in clutch against Concordia

Kings travel to Edmonton Jan. 6th for second of their home and home series

UPDATE: Red Deer RCMP release surveillance images from Parkland Mall robbery

Three men stole cell phones from display counter of Best Buy/ Telus kiosk

Big Brothers Big Sisters Red Deer celebrates Mentoring Month

Relationship between mentor and mentee positively impacts brain development

WATCH: Red Deer RCMP welcomes new Operations Support Officer

Dean LaGrange comes to Red Deer after serving 25 years for the Calgary Police Service

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

Trump ‘furious’ over new Bannon book

Trump left ‘furious,’ ‘disgusted’ by Bannon over new book

New year, new start? Not for President Trump

The first three days of 2018 brought a new array of targets for the president and the return of some familiar foes

Passenger rights group suing Air Transat over tarmac delay

Passenger rights group suing Canadian Transportation Agency, airline over tarmac delay case

Huge swath of US hit by winter storm, bringing snow, cold

Residents across a huge swath of the U.S. awakened Thursday to the beginnings of a massive winter storm

Atlantic Canada braces for powerful winter storm

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings and watches for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Most Read