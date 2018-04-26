Maswacis RCMP looking for missing Aboriginal woman

Maskwacis RCMP are looking for a missing Aboriginal woman. Jada Voyageur, 34, was last seen on April 24, at about 6 p.m. on the Samson Cree Nation. RCMP photo

Maskwacis RCMP ask the public’s assistance locating a missing Aboriginal woman.

Police say Jada Voyageur, 34, was last seen on April 24 at approximately 6 p.m. on the Samson Cree Nation. “(Her) family believes that Jada may be trying to make her way back to the Edmonton area,” states a Thursday release.

Investigators add that Voyageur has not been in contact with her family for around two weeks and her whereabouts are still unknown. “There is a general concern for her well-being,” say police.

Voyageur is described as being Aboriginal, 5,9” tall at about 230 pounds. She is said to have short black hair, brown eyes and two tattoos: the name ‘Darrell’ on her left shoulder, and the name ‘Drayanna’ on her right ankle.

Police are asking anyone who knows of Jada’s whereabouts or have been in contact with her to please contact the Maskwacis Detachment at 780-585-4600 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).