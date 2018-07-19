Innisfail RCMP charge woman in connection with seizure of eight dogs

Innisfail RCMP charged a woman, of no fixed address, in connection with the seizure of eight dogs from a room at the Bluebird hotel in Innisfail.

Karin Adams, 46, is charged with mischief, personating a peace officer, eight counts of failing to obtain dog licenses, driving a vehicle without a valid license, trespassing and harbouring more than three dogs.

Adams was released by a justice of the peace with multiple conditions including a prohibition from owning, having custody, or control of, or residing in the same premise as any animal.

She is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on July 31.

All seized dogs seized were turned over to Klassic Kennels for care and health examinations. Seven of the eight dogs were lawfully owned by Adams as she either purchased the dogs through a private sale or she was given the dogs by previous owners.

RCMP encourages anyone looking to re-home a pet to conduct a thorough background check prior to giving anyone your pet.

Innisfail RCMP seized the eight dogs in distress after arresting Adams. On July 17 at about 11:25 p.m. the RCMP received a complaint about a suspicious female. She was located at a hotel and believed to have dogs in her possession, contrary to court imposed conditions not to possess any animals.

In a separate incident, Innisfail RCMP received a complaint about a woman posing as a law enforcement professional, questioning a dog owner and allegedly attempting to take the dog. The matter is still under investigation and RCMP are working to determine if the two incidents are related.

According to Klassic Kennels Facebook page five of the eight dogs have been identified but remain in our care for legal reasons. The dog remaining unidentified is a brown dachshund type dog, female with no chip.