Heavy snowfall warning issued for much of central Alberta

Environment Canada warns that 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected by Sunday

For those who like snow, this weekend is expected to bring quite a bit.

Environment Canada issued warnings for much of central Alberta that 10 t0 20 cm of snow is expected to fall by Sunday.

The warning comes after Environment Canada confirmed that Thursday morning a strong low pressure system off the Pacific will begin bringing show into parts of western Alberta.

“As the system moves slowly eastward, it will spread snow to the region. By the time snow ends on Sunday, 10 to 20 cm of new snow is expected,” states the release.

With this rapidly moving snow, it could make travelling difficult in some locations, which can also impact rush hour traffic in the cities. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

A look at 511 Alberta highway cameras in Banff and Canmore mid-morning showed relatively clear roads, however, that’s expected to change.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

Previous story
Red Deer College hosts ‘The Decision’

Just Posted

Red Deer College hosts ‘The Decision’

Mininster to make an announcement on Thursday, March 1st

Rebels score huge OT win over Hitmen

Red Deer looking ahead to Friday game against Kootenay

Red Deer schools promote anti-bullying on Pink Shirt Day

Students wear pink and attend events and workshops to learn about kindness

Two charged with trafficking after hotel room search

Red Deer RCMP seized fentanyl, heroin and other drugs

City is disappointed in federal budget’s lack of direct reference to municipal priorities

Funding allocated to affordable housing does have the potential to wield direct impact

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – Feb. 28th

Tune into our weekly update on everything Red Deer

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Heavy snowfall warning issued for much of central Alberta

Environment Canada warns that 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected by Sunday

Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

Amid sexual misconduct allegations, Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

Trump itching to announce tariffs on steel and aluminum; Canada watching warily

A White House official says President Donald Trump will announce whether he’ll impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

MEC to stop ordering from gun-linked company

Retailer MEC to stop ordering from Vista Outdoor in response to Florida shooting

The healing power of coffee

Bravery Blends donates a portion of proceeds to PTSD organizations

Feds use $23M to expand multiculturalism

Liberal government addresses issues of anti-immigrant sentiment and racism bubbling up at home

Liberals vow to replace Phoenix pay system

Federal employees rally in cities around the country today

Most Read