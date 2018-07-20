Four people taken by STARS to Edmonton

Blackfalds RCMP investigates single vehicle rollover south of Hwy 11A

Four people were airlifted by STARS ambulance to Edmonton hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle rollover on a rural road about one mile south of Hwy 11A shortly after 8 p.m. July 18.

According to police, the cause and factors of the collision are still to be determined by the Blackfalds RCMP, with the assistance of the RCMP Collision Analyst and RCMP K Division Traffic Services.

The names of the driver and occupants won’t be released.

Blackfalds RCMP continues the investigation. If you have any information that could assist the police, please contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If the information leads to an arrest, tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

