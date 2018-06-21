Clearview Public Schools Board Chairperson Ken Checkel and Wolf Creek Public Schools Board Chairperson Lorrie Jess sign the High School Success Initiative Agreement between the two school boards in the Clearview offices on June 20. (Kevin Sabo photo)

Clearview and Wolf Creek school boards sign historic agreement

Partnership will help 2,000 high school students

By Kevin Sabo

For the Stettler independent

Wolf Creek Public Schools (WCPS) and Clearview Public Schools (CPS) officially partnered to create and share a staff position for to help high school students improve diploma results.

CPS Chairperson Ken Checkel and WCPS Chairperson Lorrie Jess signed the agreement in a ceremony June 20. The partnership allows CPS to participate in the Enhanced Learning Model, which has been developed by WCPS. This model shifts the high school education model from a teacher driven model to a teacher-facilitated model using various types of technology. It will support 2,000 high school students.

“We have identified a need for the last few years to help our high school students improve their results on the diploma’s,” said CPS Chairperson Ken Checkel.

The Enhanced Learning Model won’t reduce a teacher’s responsibility in the classroom but will give the teachers and students an added resource to use and flexibility in the way the material is learned. The program also allows teachers to interact with master teachers on various subjects, allowing them to get insights and information that may not easily access otherwise.

The Enhanced Learning Model and its diploma exam preparation modules were designed as part of the High School Redesign work currently underway across Alberta. WCPS has been rolling out the program over the last two years and have found a significant increase in high school completion results across the WCPS school district, and CPS is excited to be joining in to the program with their neighboring school district.

Korey Von Kuster was hired as the Learning Services Coordinator and will work jointly with CPS and WCPS in a role supporting teachers in facilitating the high school curriculum.

The agreement between the school districts also brings a new type of diploma exam preparation, known as “Rock the Diploma,” in the subjects of biology, social studies, and math. Each session is made up of 16 hours over a weekend of intense study, with a different subject being covered each weekend leading up to the diploma exams.

The agreement will remain in place for the upcoming 2018/19 school year.

