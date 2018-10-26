Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday with Kim XO Appelt, one of Canada’s top stylists, and this week she helps us tackle clothing chaos with seven hacks to organizing your closet.

From thin velvet hangers to utilizing shelf space, she will get your organized as you put away your summer clothes and pull out your favourite fall and winter staples.

“Cleaning out your closet can be daunting task, but when it is clean it feels so good,” says Appelt.

“I am going to show you how to clean out your closet super quick so you can feel like a million bucks!”

Watch the video below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes

Just Posted

Habitat for Humanity gives two new homes to two families

Mayor Tara Veer praises community for coming together and helping to provide security for families in need

RCMP recognize local organizations for their work with youth

John Howard Society and Child and Family Services were honoured during a presentation Thursday

Postal workers strike today in Red Deer

“We just want a fair collective agreement, better wages, better benefits”

Dow Canada employee dies at Lacombe County Prentiss Site

Investigation underway; name will not be released

Great Indoors Market at Bower launches experience-based shopping in Red Deer

The Market will be housed in former Sears space starting Oct. 25th

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

PHOTOS: Trail cam captures wolf pack hunting a bull

A trail cam at a range in the southern B.C. area captured these wolves chasing down a bull

Federal Liberal government to release fall economic update Nov. 21

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the House of Commons that the economy is still on a roll and the unemployment rate is hovering near four-decade lows.

Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive

Law enforcement officials seized three more devices Thursday — two addressed to former Vice-President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro.

Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Charlie Montoyo has been named the Toronto Blue Jays new manager.

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Trudeau calls U.S. mail bombs ‘disturbing’, monitoring situation closely

Trudeau used his opening statement at an event today with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte to stress the importance of a free press to democracy

Girls face sexism as early as 10 years old: Girl Guides poll

Canadian girls reported being twice as likely than boys to see the brunt of gender inequality

Most Read