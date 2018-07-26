Woman escapes from car trunk in Wetaskiwin, police investigating

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to kidnapping with firearm

Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating a bizarre and disturbing situation of a woman who escaped from a vehicle’s trunk.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On July 25 Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to an injured female at the Wetaskiwin Car and Truck Wash. It was reported the female was hiding inside of a maintenance room alleging she had been kidnapped and attacked by someone with a firearm.

“Police determined that the female had been held inside a vehicle trunk of a Ford Fusion and escaped at the car wash. The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction. RCMP did not locate the vehicle or the suspects at that time.

“On July 26 the vehicle was located at a residence around the area of 116 Street and 130 Avenue in Edmonton, Alberta by Edmonton Police Service. With the assistance of the Edmonton Police Service three individuals were taken into custody. No charges have been laid at this time.

“The RCMP do not feel this was a random incident and the individuals involved were known to each other. There is no indication of any ongoing public safety concern.

“An update will be provided when available. The Wetaskiwin RCMP General Investigations Section continue to investigate this incident.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

