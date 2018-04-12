Wetaskiwin RCMP lay impaired driving causing death charge

Madeline Saskatchewan, of Maskawacis, faces six charges

One Maskwacis woman is facing very serious charges related to an impaired driving causing death charge.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On June 8th, 2017 the Wetaskiwin RCMP were dispatched to a vehicle collision rollover in the rural Wetaskiwin County where it was discovered that a serious single vehicle collision occurred with several individuals ejected from the vehicle.

“Police arrived and found two of the occupants were in critical condition. One male at the scene was not injured. They were all transported to the hospital where one male passed away as a result of his injuries.

“Police completed a complex investigation and on April 8, 2018 Madeline Saskatchewan, of Maskwacis, Alberta, was arrested and charged for the following offences: Impaired operation causing death, Operation over 80mg per cent causing death, Dangerous driving causing death, Impaired operation causing bodily harm, Operation over 80mg per cent causing bodily harm and Dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

“The accused appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was released to appear in Court in Wetaskiwin on April 24th, 2018.”

