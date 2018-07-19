Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate theft of almost $140,000 in Millet

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to past break and enter at a rural Wetaskiwin property

A shockingly large theft of almost $140,000 value has occurred in a pipe yard in Millet, and Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On July 5, 2018 Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at the pipe yard in Millet. It was reported that sometime in the last month between April 25 and July 6 almost $140,000 worth of pipe had been stolen from the site.

“During the time the pipe went missing there was a white Kenworth semi-truck pulled alongside a stock of pipe facing north inside their yard with a crane attached. It was determined this vehicle was not associated to a delivery. There was no plate number obtained from this vehicle.

“If you have information about this incident, please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

