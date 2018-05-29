Wetaskiwin RCMP called to rural break and enter in progress May 21

Ryan Lloyd and Daniel Coursol arrested and charged in relation to break and enter

A Wetaskiwin man and Ma-Me-O Beach man are both charged with break and enter after RCMP responded to a complaint at an oil lease site May 21.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On May 21st, 2018 Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a break and enter at an oil lease site in rural Wetaskiwin.

“An employee arrived on scene and confronted the individuals. The two individual fled the scene in a white GMC truck when police were contacted. Two individuals were located and arrested by police.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP were en route to the location and observed the white GMC near where the break-in occurred. Police located and arrested (two suspects). “

Hepburn stated Ryan Lloyd and Daniel Coursol were both arrested in relation to the break and enter.

“Ryan Lloyd, 46-years-old of Ma-Me-O Beach, was arrested and charged with break and enter with intent, possession of break in instruments and two counts of fail to comply with probation order,” stated Hepburn. “He was brought before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody. His next court appearance is June 5th, 2018.

“Daniel Coursol 31-years-old of Wetaskiwin was arrested and charged with break and enter with intent, possession of break in instruments and fail to comply with an undertaking. He was brought before a justice of the peace and was released for court in Wetaskiwin Alberta on June 5th, 2018.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

