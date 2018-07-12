Wetaskiwin man facing more charges after second raid in two weeks

RCMP execute search warrant at same senior citizen’s Wetaskiwin residence

A Wetaskiwin senior citizen is facing more charges after his residence was raided by police for the second time in about two weeks.

Ivan Schell, 65, of Wetaskiwin, is facing more criminal charges after his residence was raided July 5.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On July 5, 2018 Maskwacis RCMP Community Response Unit with the assistance of Wetaskiwin RCMP Integrated Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the City of Wetaskiwin.

“This search warrant was executed due to evidence and information gathering provided to the RCMP. This is the second search warrant obtained for this residence in a two-week period. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure cocaine, Canadian currency, a tazer cane and drug paraphernalia.

“65-year-old Ivan Schell of Wetaskiwin has been charged with multiple offences, including, possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of prohibited/restricted weapon, possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking under $5,000 and six counts of fail to comply with recognizance/direction in remand order,” stated Hepburn.

“He was brought before a Justice of the Peace and released on a cash recognizance with numerous conditions for court on July 26, 2018 in Wetaskiwin.

“63-year-old Donna Schell of Wetaskiwin has been charged with the following offences: possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of prohibited/restricted weapon and possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking under $5,000.

“She was before a justice of the peace and released on a no cash recognizance for court on July 26, 2018 in Wetaskiwin.

“A 49-year-old male of Wetaskiwin has been charged with the following offence: possession of Marijuana. He was released on a promise to appear for court in Wetaskiwin on August 21, 2018.”

