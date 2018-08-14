Wetaskiwin Co-op robbed of laser tool, propane torch

Wetaskiwin RCMP attempting to identify two individuals involved in numerous thefts

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for information about theft at a local hardware store.

Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn stated in a press release the Wetaskiwin Co-op had reported stolen items and provided security footage of the suspects.

“Between the dates of July 13, 2018 and July 18, 2018 The Wetaskiwin Co-Op called into report a theft,” stated Hepburn.

“It was reported that a laser tool and propane torch were stolen. The approximate value of the items is $250.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects in this theft.

“If you have information about this incident, please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca