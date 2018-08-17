Vintage vehicle subject of RCMP search

Two Hills RCMP seek to identify owner of recovered 1940’s vehicle

RCMP are looking for the owner of an impressive looking antique vehicle which appears to have been abandoned in Lamont County.

According to a press release from RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Ronald Bumbry, “Two Hills RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of a rare older vehicle that was found abandoned near an oil lease site in Lamont County.

“All efforts have been exhausted in locating a previous owner of the vehicle which is believed to be a 1940-49 Dodge Special Deluxe.

“Two Hills RCMP would like to hear from anyone who has information about this vehicle in an effort to locate the owner.

“If you have information about this vehicle, please call Two Hills RCMP at 780-657-2820 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

