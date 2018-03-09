Urn and cremated remains stolen near Ponoka

Ponoka RCMP seek the public’s help locating an urn and stolen cremated remains as well as some personal belongings. The item on the left, what appears to be an antique blush box was taken, but its matching cameo/broach (the image on the right) wasn’t. Police hope these items will help locate the stolen documents and cremated remains. RCMP photo

Ponoka RCMP seek the public’s help locating a stolen urn with cremated remains along with valuable personal belongings.

Police say that sometime between March 5 and 8 a break and enter incident occurred at a residence on Range Road 274 where the invaluable items were stolen.

Among the items stolen were family documents, several items of jewelry as well as the urn and cremated remains.

Unknown suspects broke in through the man-door of the garage and entered the home causing damage to several doors in the interior of the home, say police.

If you have information, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.