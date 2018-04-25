Three arrests in stolen vehicle incident west of Red Deer last fall

After an investigation that took months, RCMP have now charged a total of three suspects in a stolen car incident that involved shots fired last fall.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “The RCMP have laid charges against the third person involved in the incidents that occurred on October 13, 2017. Dakota Lee Cornelssen, aged 20, of Red Deer is facing eight charges including Break and enter a dwelling house and commit therein the indictable offence of robbery, two counts of Possession of property obtained by crime, Break and enter a dwelling house and commit therein the indictable offence of theft, Flight from police, Dangerous driving and two counts of Resist or wilfully obstruct a peace officer.

“Cornelssen has been served a summons to appear in Provincial Court of Alberta in Red Deer on May 8, 2018. All matters are now before the courts.”

ORIGINAL STORY

October 17, 2017: RCMP have charged two of the three suspects involved in the series of events that occurred on October 13, 2017.

Shae-Lee Phillips age 20 of Red Deer, AB is facing 2 charges: Possession of Property Over $5,000 Contrary to section 354 (1) of the Criminal Code, Uttering Threats contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Nicholas James Wales, 20 year old of Red Deer, AB is facing eight charges: Two counts of Possession of Property Over $5,000 Contrary to section 354 (1) of the Criminal Code, one count of Uttering Threats section 264.1 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code, Break and enter a dwelling house and commit therein the indictable offence of theft contrary to Section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code, Resisting arrest contrary to Section 129(a) of the Criminal Code, Failing to stop for Police Section 249.1(1) of the Criminal Code, Break and enter a dwelling house and commit Robbery contrary to Section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code, Assault with a weapon contrary to Section 267(a) of the Criminal Code.

The court date has been set for October 24 at 9:30 a.m. at the Red Deer Provincial Court. The third suspect is still in hospital and has not been charged as of yet. No further details are available at this time.

BACKGROUND

RCMP received numerous complaints of erratic driving and threatening behaviour involving the same vehicle on October 13. The vehicle was involved in ramming a civilian vehicle and the civilian was struck when he exited his vehicle by one of the suspects. The vehicle was subsequently determined to be stolen and Sundre advised the neighbouring detachments to keep an eye out for it. The occupant of the vehicle suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercation and the matter is still under investigation. By mid-afternoon the vehicle was seen in Rocky Mountain House and attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful.

At approx 4:25 p.m. a member from Sylvan Lake and a traffic member attempted to stop the vehicle north of Sylvan Lake as the suspects were now travelling east. During this attempt the members deployed a spike belt successfully and the suspects vehicle turned around and the member(s) discharged his firearm. Two of the three occupants ran off and broke into a residence occupied by a family with young children. They were unsuccessful in stealing any vehicles however stole the occupants cell phones. The two males then proceeded to an adjacent farm house and broke into the unoccupied residence, stealing keys and a pickup truck. Members blocked this vehicle and the suspect rammed the police vehicle. Members discharged their firearms and ASIRT is investigating the members discharging their firearms while the RCMP is investigating the suspects activities throughout these incidents.

Two of the three occupants were taken to the hospital with injuries. All three occupants of the stolen vehicle were located. No charges have been laid as of yet. Investigation is ongoing. Further details will be provided when they become available.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca