Theft attempt, assault on police officer and pursuit end in Maskwacis

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to assault on off duty police officer and pursuit

An alleged shoplifting incident in a Wetaskiwin grocery store quickly turned violent June 25 reported local RCMP.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “Charges have been laid against two suspects following an attempted theft, an assault against an off duty police officer and a pursuit which was terminated in the Ermineskin town site.

“On June 25 2018, Wetaskiwin RCMP were dispatched a disturbance involving an alleged shoplifter being detained by an off duty RCMP officer at Safeway. While attempting to detain one female the officer was punched and bitten by a second female. Following this interaction, both females fled in a mini van with a male passenger.

“The vehicle was located by Wetaskiwin RCMP in the area of Range Road 250 and Township 460 in Wetaskiwin County. A pursuit was initiated and continued south onto Highway 2A. It was determined the vehicle and the plate were stolen out of Calgary. The pursuit was terminated due to public safety concerns as it had entered a residential area in Ermineskin. The vehicle was later located again in the Ermineskin town site by Wetaskiwin RCMP. A second traffic stop was initiated and in an attempt to flee, the suspect vehicle was involved in a collision with two police cars. A female driver and the male passenger were arrested on scene.

“Vince Rain, aged 33-years-old from Maskwacis was charged with theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, resist/obstruct peace officer, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, drive while disqualified/prohibited and drive uninsured motor vehicle on highway. Rain remains into custody to appear in Wetaskiwin court on June 28, 2018.

“Janelle Bear, aged 29-years-old from Edmonton was charged with two counts of assault on police officer with weapon/causing bodily harm, operation of motor vehicle while being pursued by police, dangerous operation of motor vehicle, theft Under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, mischief Over $5,000, two counts of mischief under $5,000, impaired operation of motor vehicle, resist/obstruct peace officer, operate motor vehicle without holding operators licence, drive uninsured motor vehicle on highway, two counts of fail to comply with undertaking or recognizance. Bear remains in custody to appear in Wetaskiwin court on June 28,2 018.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP continue to investigate this incident in efforts to locate the third female involved.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

