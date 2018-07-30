Substantial theft investigated near Buck Creek

Breton RCMP looking for help in identifying suspects of break and enter

RCMP in Breton are looking for help in finding brazen robbery suspects who stole property in broad daylight.

According to a press release from Breton RCMP spokesperson Cst. Rob Gillies, “On July 9, 2018, Breton RCMP received a call of a break and enter that occurred at a residence in Buck Creek Alberta.

“Investigation revealed that the break and enter occurred between July 3 and July 9. Significant property damage resulted with copper wire being stripped from the property.

“Surveillance photographs revealed four different suspects operating what is believed to be a 2015 Chrysler 200 with an Alberta licence plate. The RCMP have not been able to locate the suspect vehicle, and have not been able to identify the males in the photos.”

If you have information about this investigation or can identify any of the males, please call the Breton RCMP at 780-696-3920 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

