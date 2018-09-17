Strathcona County RCMP appeal for information to identify victim

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes North seek public’s assistance in death investigation

Strathcona County RCMP are looking for help in identifying the victim of possible foul play whose remains were found in a rural area recently.

According to a press release from RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Warren, “RCMP Major Crimes is seeking the public’s assistance to identify an adult male who was found deceased in a rural area last week.

“On Thursday September 13, 2018 at approximately 5 a.m., a body of an adult male was found in an industrial area in rural Strathcona County. A death investigation commenced and an autopsy was conducted on Friday, September 15, 2018 but further examinations at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton are required.

“To date, RCMP have not been able to positively identify the deceased person.

“RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the deceased person by reviewing the attached composite sketch and description: Black male, 25 to 35 years of age,6’2” tall, 238 lbs.

“RCMP are also seeking information on a white cube van that is believed to be connected to the investigation. RCMP have already identified and spoken with the registered owner but are seeking information from the public if the van had been seen in their neighbourhoods or in their travels between September 11 and September 13, 2018.

“Anyone with information on the identity of the deceased and/or information on the vehicle you are asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

 

Previous story
Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert
Next story
Canada bans use of trans fats in food products

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deerians headed out to Recovery Day despite the rain

Speakers talk about how they overcame their addictions

Red Deer College sees 2% enrollment increase due to new programs

New facilities, new programs and the Canada Winter Games highlight RDC year

Liberals won’t compromise on culture, dispute resolution in NAFTA talks: Trudeau

Canada is facing a fresh deadline to land a trade deal with the United States and save its place in the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Calgary 2026 bid details to be rolled out as city gears up for plebiscite

Calgarians are about to get a close look at what hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games would entail.

TIFF stresses ‘zero tolerance’ policy, plans women’s rally in #MeToo era

As the Toronto International Film Festival prepares to kick off Thursday, it’s doing so in a changed landscape .

Bernier says he has raised over $90,000 since quitting the Conservative party

Quebec MP Maxime Bernier says he has raised more than $90,000 since quitting the Conservative party.

Upcoming book assails Trump’s ‘ethics deficit’ in golf

“Commander In Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,” by Rick Reilly

Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 1.5 per cent

The central bank kept its benchmark at 1.5 per cent, but data ‘reinforces’ view that more hikes are needed.

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Most Read